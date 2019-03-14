Have your say

A police officer was injured while rugby tackling a scooter rider to the ground during a pursuit on a Sheffield estate.

Members of South Yorkshire Police’s off-road bike team started following a blue Honda scooter after it was spotted on Kilvington Crescent, Woodthorpe, earlier this morning.

The force said the scooter rider ‘made off and tried to evade the team’ by riding along footpaths towards the Queen Mary building site.

One officer attempted to block the scooter’s route but the rider ‘accelerated and rode straight at the officer’.

A police officer was injured when he rugby tackled a scooter rider to the ground in Sheffield

The force said: “Thinking quickly, the officer rugby tackled the rider from the bike.

“The rider unfortunately got away over the building site fencing. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The officer received an injury to his hand. The bike was seized.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.