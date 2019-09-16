Sheffield park sealed off as emergency services deal with incident

Part of a Sheffield park is sealed off this morning as emergency services deal with an incident.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th September 2019, 08:40 am
Concerned residents claim part of Concord Park in Shiregreen is taped off and under police guard with police officers, paramedics and firefighters at the scene.

Details on the nature of the incident being dealt with have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.