Sheffield Old Town Hall: Owner makes surprise move after 30 years empty

Published 8th Feb 2025
The owner of a key historic building in Sheffield has taken out two loans, raising hopes repairs could get under way.

Gunes Ata took out mortgages on the Old Town Hall on January 28, with Sevcap II Ltd and SPF Bridging Ltd, according to filings with Companies House.

Mr Ata bought the listed building on Waingate for £600,000 in December 2021 and put it in the name of a company called The Court House Apartments (Sheffield) Ltd, indicating a possible future use.

No apparent work has taken place.

| NW

He did not respond to The Star.

Last year Sheffield City Council warned him to make the building safe and waterproof it, or face enforcement notice.

The Friends of the Old Town Hall say it is in a “bad way, every year adding to the damage caused by sheer neglect from lack of heating, water ingress and vandalism.”

Dating back to 1810, the Old Town Hall has been disused for 30 years, since 1995.

It was built between 1810 and 1895, with an extension in 1955. It was a home of local government and a courthouse, with a spell as police station.

