Sheffield Norton crash: Woman hospitalised with serous injuries after collision with motorcycle

A woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after a collision with a motorcycle in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:35 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 08:37 BST

The collision at around 1.14pm on Tuesday (April 25) on Norton Avenue saw police cordon off the road for several hours. South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the injured woman was a pedestrian and remains in hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A woman has been seriously injured after a collision on Norton Avenue in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

“Police responded to reports of the collision between the woman, who was a pedestrian, and a motorbike.”

Most Popular
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a woman was seriously injured in a collision with a motorcycle on Norton Avenue on April 25.South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a woman was seriously injured in a collision with a motorcycle on Norton Avenue on April 25.
One witness, who was passing the South Yorkshire Police cordon on Norton Avenue later in the afternoon, said there had been “several” other accidents due to the stop/start nature of the traffic.

On the same afternoon, Stagecoach also reported an incident on the Batemoor Loop, which prompted a police and ambulance response.

Police have been contacted for more information.

