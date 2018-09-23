Sheffield Centertainment murder inquiry: Police name man fatally stabbed outside cinema

Police have named the man who was fatally stabbed outside a cinema at Sheffield Valley Centertainment..

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment when he was assaulted at around 9.20pm on Friday 21 September.

Police have named the Centertainment murder victim as 22-year-old Fahim Hersi

Mr Hersi, from the Broomhall area, was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

A post-mortem examination has concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

His family has asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

Seven people were arrested immediately after the incident on suspicion of murder.

A 21-year-old Sheffield man remains in police custody.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, have been released under investigation.

Three men have been released with no further action.

Leading the investigation DCI Steve Handley said: “Our investigation remains on going and we would still like to hear from anyone in or around Centertainment on Friday evening.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 950 of September 21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.