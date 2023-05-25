Police have re-appealed for information about a 17-year-old boy from Sheffield who has now been missing over a week.

Joseph was last seen in the Totley area of the city at about 10pm on Monday May 15. He is also known to visit the Norfolk Park area.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who knows where he might be.

Joseph has been described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a blue puffer coat, but it’s possible he may have changed his clothing.

