News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Sheffield missing boy: Teenager last seen in Totley, Sheffield, has been missing for more than a week

Police have re-appealed for information about a 17-year-old boy from Sheffield who has now been missing over a week.
By David Walsh
Published 25th May 2023, 07:56 BST

Joseph was last seen in the Totley area of the city at about 10pm on Monday May 15. He is also known to visit the Norfolk Park area.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who knows where he might be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joseph has been described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a blue puffer coat, but it’s possible he may have changed his clothing.

Most Popular
Have you seen Joseph? The 17-year-old has been missing since May 15 after he vanished from the Totley area.Have you seen Joseph? The 17-year-old has been missing since May 15 after he vanished from the Totley area.
Have you seen Joseph? The 17-year-old has been missing since May 15 after he vanished from the Totley area.

Anyone who has seen Joseph, or may know where he is, is asked to get in contact with South Yorkshire Police. This can be done by calling 101, or by accessing their online portal, and quoting incident number 1132 of May 15, 2023.

Related topics:TeenagerPoliceSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police