Sheffield missing boy: Concern mounting following disappearance of teenager from Totley

Concern for the wellbeing of a 17-year-old boy is increasing following his disappearance four days ago, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th May 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:47 BST

The boy, named only as Joseph, was last seen on Monday, May 15 in the Totley area of Sheffield and he has not been heard from since. South Yorkshire Police have said officers are becoming “increasingly concerned for Joseph’s welfare” and have issued an appeal for help to the public.

Joseph has been described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a blue puffer coat, but it’s possible he may have changed his clothing.

Anyone who has seen Joseph, or may know where he is, is asked to get in contact with South Yorkshire Police. This can be done by calling 101, or by accessing their online portal, and quoting incident number 1132 of May 15, 2023.

Joseph, 17, has not been seen since Monday and police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.