Sheffield man wanted over violent robbery

A Sheffield man is wanted over a violent robbery in which another man suffered serious facial injuries.

Joel Hodson, aged 31, is believed to hold vital information about the incident in the Westfield area in January.

Hodson, who is from Westfield, has links to Mosborough.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Efforts to trace Hodson are ongoing and officers want to hear from anyone who knows where he is staying, or who has spoken to him recently."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1,300 of January 13 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.