Sheffield man wanted over murder still on the run

A Sheffield man wanted over a murder has been on the run for three months.

Abdi Ali is on the run

Abdi Ali, aged 28, is wanted for questioning over the death of Shaun Lyall, 47, who was brutally attacked in his home in July.

Detectives believe that Shaun, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, was attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.

His death is believed to have been drug related.

The police team working on the case believe Ali, from Sheffield, could hold vital information about the killing and a £5,000 reward is on offer for information leading to his arrest.

Ali was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most if his life there before moving to Cleethorpes, where he was living at the time of the murder.

Detectives have described him as a ‘significant suspect’ and ‘dangerous’.

The drug user, who is known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders’ and ‘Gulaid’, went to school in Sheffield and had relationships there.

He is thought to have connections in the Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe areas of the city as well as relatives in London.

He is also known to have links to Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

Ali is muscular and has a gold front tooth, which detectives believe could have been removed to disguise his appearance. They also suspect that he may have grown a beard.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.