`

Man arrested over possession of Spice and Class A drugs in Sheffield

A man was arrested after officers found Spice and Class A drugs during a police raid of a house.  

CRIME: Nearly 1,000 knife crime offences recorded in South Yorkshire in one year 

Man arrested after police raid in Sheffield

Man arrested after police raid in Sheffield

Officers from the Parson Cross and Southey neighbourhood policing team raided a house on Wednesday after a tip-off about a suspected Spice dealer.

COURT: ‘Lunatic’ driver had son, 8, in car when he sped through Sheffield streets at 90mph in bid to evade police 

They arrested a man in the property on suspicion of possessing the drug and Class A substances.

READ MORE: Man attacked confronting armed robber at shop near Sheffield

He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates.