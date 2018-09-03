Sheffield man wanted over murder still on the run

A Sheffield man wanted over a murder is still on the run.

Abdi Ali is wanted for questioning over the murder of Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, in July.

Detectives believe the 28-year-old, who lived in Sheffield most of his life, could hold vital information about the death of Mr Lyall, who was 47 when he was attacked.

Ali, who was born in Somali, moved to Sheffield as a child, and has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe.

He was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder, which police believe could be drugs related.

Detectives said Ali has a distinctive gold front tooth, which may have been removed or disguised to help him avoid arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101.