Killer still at large nearly seven weeks after death of Barnsley man attacked in woods close to home

A killer who attacked a Barnsley man in woodland close to his home is still at large – nearly seven weeks on.

Sheffield news LIVE: Lorry seized near Meadowhall in huge police operation | Delays to Sheffield rail services due to broken down train

Gary Dean was attacked close to his home in Silkstone Common, Barnsley

Gary Dean, aged 48, was found seriously injured in woodland behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common, at around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 6.

COURT: Doncaster sex offender hauled before courts for failing to tell police he had been babysitting

A post mortem examination revealed he was subjected to a ‘significant assault’.

READ MORE: Woman jailed for pimping out sex worker online from her Sheffield flat



He left his home at 7am that day and was found dead at 5.40pm close to the Trans Pennine Way.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 76-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender both remain on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.