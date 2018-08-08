Sheffield man known as 'Madman' wanted over murder

Detectives are continuing to search for a Sheffield man known as 'Madman' who is wanted over a murder.

Abdi Ali is wanted by Humberside Police over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was brutally attacked in his home in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on Tuesday, July 17.

WARNING: Sickening images show appalling conditions of South Yorkshire home where dogs starved to death

A post mortem examination revealed he died of multiple injuries caused by a number of weapons.

CRIME: Men still at large after six stabbings in Sheffield bar

Detectives believe a number of people were involved in the attack and Ali, aged 28, is believed to hold vital information.

POLICE: Murder of Sheffield dad is one of 28 unsolved killings in South Yorkshire

Having grown up and lived in Sheffield for a number of years, he was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder.

Ali, who is originally from Somalia, is also known as 'Madman,' 'Johnny' and 'Gulaid'.

He has a distinctive gold front tooth, which detectives suspect may have been removed or covered with a veneer to help disguise his appearance while he is on the run.

He may also have stubble or a beard.

In addition to his links to Sheffield, he also has connections to Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire and Cleveland.

Detectives are warning members of the public not to approach Ali but to call the police immediately instead if he is spotted.

Four arrests have been made so far in connection with the death.

A Crimestoppers reward of up to £5,000 is being offered to anyone who can give information leading to Ali's arrest.

Drugs are believed to have played a part in the murder.

Call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.