Men still at large after six stabbings in Sheffield bar

A group of men who stabbed six others in a Sheffield bar have still not been caught - six months after the attack.

Violence broke out in Crystal on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The incident was described by South Yorkshire Police as 'senseless' but despite CCTV footage being examined from in and around the venue nobody has ever been caught.

Six men from Birmingham were attacked at the House of Hugo section on the third floor of the venue.

All were either stabbed or slashed during an altercation at the top of a flight of stairs.

Two of the victims, aged 22 and 20, were left fighting for life but survived the attack.

The stabbings led to the venue being temporarily closed while security and search procedures were assessed.

Managers were then ordered to make improvements before being allowed to re-open.

Other city centre venues had their arrangements reviewed in the wake of the attack in a bid to prevent weapons getting into pubs and clubs.

Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.