Four men charged over murder of Sheffield dad-of-three

Four men have been charged today over the murder of a Sheffield dad-of-three stabbed to death in broad daylight.

The men were charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake this morning and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court 'at the next available hearing'.

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was stabbed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

A 23-year-old man also suffered serious injuries during the incident but has since made a full recovery.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, are all accused of murder.

Walker is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the injuries sustained by the 23-year-old man.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This has and continues to be a complex and detailed investigation and I’d like to thank Jarvin’s friends and family for their support and patience while we’ve continued with our enquiries.

"I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have provided us with information so far and would continue to ask anyone who has information to get in touch with us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.