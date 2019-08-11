Sheffield man dies after falling from ladder
A man has died after falling from a ladder at a Sheffield estate, police confirmed a few moments ago.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 13:38
Emergency services were called to Jaunty Drive, Gleadless at 6.51pm yesterday evening following reports that a 70-year-old man had fallen from a ladder.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A report has been passed to the Coroner.”
An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and landed on fields near to Jaunty Avenue.