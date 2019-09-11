Doncaster man pleads for council flat move following months of vandalism attacks and abuse
A Doncaster man is pleading for a council flat move following months of vandalism attacks, threats and abuse at his home.
Lee Manton, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, has reported 13 incidents to South Yorkshire Police and Doncaster Council over recent months, including numerous smashed windows and threats to kill.
Mr Manton said he no longer feels safe in his flat and is calling on Doncaster Council to re-house him.
He said the incidents have escalated since the summer and wants South Yorkshire Police to take action against the culprits.
“My aim of going public with this is to get the council to help me and do something, they can move me,” he said.
“I feel like a prisoner in my own home. I can’t go anywhere without being threatened.
I have seen multiple police officers so I don’t know who is dealing with what or who is my point of contact.
“I’ve even contacted my local MP Ed Miliband about this. I fear for my safety.”
Sergeant Richard Mangham, from the Doncaster West neighbourhood policing team said: “We are working with the complainant and our partners in the local authority to identify and address his concerns about ongoing issues at his home address. “Each incident reported to the police has been investigated as far as reasonably possible, but there is no CCTV currently available of any of the alleged incidents and either no suspect has been identified as being responsible for any of the reported crimes or it has not been possible to pursue matters reported further due to evidential difficulties. “We are looking at increasing reassurance patrols in the community to better understand the issues faced by the complainant, so we can identify those involved and take appropriate next steps.”
In a statement, Doncaster Council said: “We are working with Mr Manton and South Yorkshire Police to address the issues that Mr Manton currently faces.
“Currently, there has been no identified urgent risk to Mr Manton, therefore as such we are unable to consider him for a move.
“We are speaking to Mr Manton on a regular basis and will continue, with the police, to monitor the situation and any new evidence.
“Mr Manton is currently seeking a mutual exchange to enable him to move to another area.
“We will continue to offer Mr Manton the support he needs and ensure any anti-social behaviour or abuse he experiences is fully investigated by ourselves and the police and where appropriate enforcement action taken against any perpetrators.”