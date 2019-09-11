A Doncaster resident is calling for a move following months of incidents at his council property

Lee Manton, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, has reported 13 incidents to South Yorkshire Police and Doncaster Council over recent months, including numerous smashed windows and threats to kill.

Mr Manton said he no longer feels safe in his flat and is calling on Doncaster Council to re-house him.

A Doncaster man has reported numerous incidents at his council flat to South Yorkshire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the incidents have escalated since the summer and wants South Yorkshire Police to take action against the culprits.

“My aim of going public with this is to get the council to help me and do something, they can move me,” he said.

“I feel like a prisoner in my own home. I can’t go anywhere without being threatened.

I have seen multiple police officers so I don’t know who is dealing with what or who is my point of contact.

“I’ve even contacted my local MP Ed Miliband about this. I fear for my safety.”

Sergeant Richard Mangham, from the Doncaster West neighbourhood policing team said: “We are working with the complainant and our partners in the local authority to identify and address his concerns about ongoing issues at his home address. “Each incident reported to the police has been investigated as far as reasonably possible, but there is no CCTV currently available of any of the alleged incidents and either no suspect has been identified as being responsible for any of the reported crimes or it has not been possible to pursue matters reported further due to evidential difficulties. “We are looking at increasing reassurance patrols in the community to better understand the issues faced by the complainant, so we can identify those involved and take appropriate next steps.”

In a statement, Doncaster Council said: “We are working with Mr Manton and South Yorkshire Police to address the issues that Mr Manton currently faces.

“Currently, there has been no identified urgent risk to Mr Manton, therefore as such we are unable to consider him for a move.

“We are speaking to Mr Manton on a regular basis and will continue, with the police, to monitor the situation and any new evidence.

“Mr Manton is currently seeking a mutual exchange to enable him to move to another area.