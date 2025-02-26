I built an incredible luxury mouse town with train stations, pubs, café and bookshop in my Sheffield garden

By Jessica Martin
Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Simon built the fantastic mouse village, which has pubs and a bookshop, after one of his wildlife photographs went viral.

A photographer who built an incredible mouse village has added a pub, a bookshop and Hobbit homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Dell, 50, from Sheffield, began making the 'mini shire' when he spotted a wild mouse in his garden.

Since then, he has attracted more mice to the luxury mouse town - which he has constructed from recycled wood, materials and repurposed trash.

Simon Dell's luxury mouse town.Simon Dell's luxury mouse town.
Simon Dell's luxury mouse town. | National World - LocalTV

Simon said: “I saw one little mouse come out and it reared up like a meerkat, took a couple of photos of it and posted it online and everybody loved it. It went pretty much viral from this one photo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“People demanded to see more, so from that day, I started putting a little peanut in the tree. There were no village at the time, just one peanut and the mouse started to come out again, so I thought I'd better build it a little shelter. I'm kind of baiting them to come out, give them a bit of safety. I built them a little log pile and it just grew from there as more mice came. It started with one, then two, then three, until we had a family.

“Anything you can imagine, they’ve got train stations, pubs, shops, café, they’ve got a bookstore. Some of the houses on lower part are modelled on Hobbit village, so I kind of like that, which is really fitting in.”

Simon’s creation appears in an episode of TV channel Shots!’s Unconventional Brits.

Watch the free-to-view programme on Shots!, Freeview channel 262, and on demand now on the Shots! website here.

Related topics:SheffieldVideoAnimals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice