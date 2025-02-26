Simon built the fantastic mouse village, which has pubs and a bookshop, after one of his wildlife photographs went viral.

A photographer who built an incredible mouse village has added a pub, a bookshop and Hobbit homes.

Simon Dell, 50, from Sheffield, began making the 'mini shire' when he spotted a wild mouse in his garden.

Since then, he has attracted more mice to the luxury mouse town - which he has constructed from recycled wood, materials and repurposed trash.

Simon said: “I saw one little mouse come out and it reared up like a meerkat, took a couple of photos of it and posted it online and everybody loved it. It went pretty much viral from this one photo.

“People demanded to see more, so from that day, I started putting a little peanut in the tree. There were no village at the time, just one peanut and the mouse started to come out again, so I thought I'd better build it a little shelter. I'm kind of baiting them to come out, give them a bit of safety. I built them a little log pile and it just grew from there as more mice came. It started with one, then two, then three, until we had a family.

“Anything you can imagine, they’ve got train stations, pubs, shops, café, they’ve got a bookstore. Some of the houses on lower part are modelled on Hobbit village, so I kind of like that, which is really fitting in.”

Simon’s creation appears in an episode of TV channel Shots!’s Unconventional Brits.

