Sheffield landlord Nilendu Das banned from renting out homes says tenants 'love him'
A Sheffield landlord given the longest ban on letting properties in the country today claimed his tenants love him - and that his houses were safer than those rented out by the city council that applied for his ban.
Nilendu Das, aged 55, was said to have had a 'long history of operating and managing extremely poor quality housing', and was once jailed for harassing tenants.
He owns multiple properties in Crookes but has now been banned from letting and managing properties for 10 years and has been added to the Rogue Landlord Database after Sheffield City Council applied for a banning order.
But when asked about the ban, Nilendu hit back at the council, which earlier this year was itself found to have put tenants at risk due to failures to carry out gas safety checks in hundreds of homes.
The city council reported itself to the regulator last November, confirming more than 800 safety checks were overdue.
Nilendu insists that his tenants 'love' him as a landlord and think he's 'the best', insisting it is problem tenants trashing his houses who have left some in the condition they are in.
He said: "One of my tenants said I was a good leader - they just love me.
"I've had druggies and beggars - I've had c**p living in my house.
"They have damaged it, ruined it and all sorts of things yet I'm getting the blame for it.
"It's not just me, other landlords have the same problem.
"But the tenants all love me as a landlord and said I'm the best - but the council have a different mind.
"Look how poorly the tenants are living in council flats compared to my properties. They have leaks and are waiting for works to be done.
"Is that dangerous living compared to my properties? I'd say the worst flats are rented out by Sheffield City Council.
"The chairman of the housing committee should concentrate on council flats that are uninhabitable for living rather than private landlords like myself.
"I've always got the upper hand but I don't want to tell the council that.
"I can still get everything I want but it's not right."
Nilendu has added that he is actually 'very soft' but that the council have actually 'portrayed' him as being 'rogue.' He said: "People are saying that I'm now famous.
"They are also saying I'm rogue, but now it's time to show that I'm rogue and put my foot down.
"I'm very soft and not how they've portrayed me. I'm not bad as they say I am, really.
"Now it's time to show that I'll go rogue - the council are making me go bad.
"They've ruined my reputation but it doesn't bother me, seriously.
"I don't care at all, but it's bothering other people like my family and workers."
The chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, Councillor Douglas Johnson said: "The length of Nilendu Das’ banning order reflects the seriousness of his actions and his flagrant disregard for fire safety and the safety of his tenants. We are very happy to see his name on the Rogue Landlord Database.
"Mr Das has a long history of operating and managing extremely poor quality housing and has been prosecuted numerous times by the council. This latest prosecution has come as a result of Mr Das’ continuation of the most severe housing offences. His properties were some of the most dangerous properties ever seen by the council’s enforcement staff."