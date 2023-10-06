A Sheffield landlord given the longest ban on letting properties in the country today claimed his tenants love him - and that his houses were safer than those rented out by the city council that applied for his ban.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nilendu Das, aged 55, was said to have had a 'long history of operating and managing extremely poor quality housing', and was once jailed for harassing tenants.

Sheffield man Nilendu Das has been banned from letting or managing properties for ten years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when asked about the ban, Nilendu hit back at the council, which earlier this year was itself found to have put tenants at risk due to failures to carry out gas safety checks in hundreds of homes.

The city council reported itself to the regulator last November, confirming more than 800 safety checks were overdue.

Nilendu insists that his tenants 'love' him as a landlord and think he's 'the best', insisting it is problem tenants trashing his houses who have left some in the condition they are in.

Sheffield man Nilendu Das has been banned from letting or managing properties for ten years

He said: "One of my tenants said I was a good leader - they just love me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had druggies and beggars - I've had c**p living in my house.

"They have damaged it, ruined it and all sorts of things yet I'm getting the blame for it.

"It's not just me, other landlords have the same problem.

"But the tenants all love me as a landlord and said I'm the best - but the council have a different mind.

"Look how poorly the tenants are living in council flats compared to my properties. They have leaks and are waiting for works to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Is that dangerous living compared to my properties? I'd say the worst flats are rented out by Sheffield City Council.

"The chairman of the housing committee should concentrate on council flats that are uninhabitable for living rather than private landlords like myself.

"I've always got the upper hand but I don't want to tell the council that.

"I can still get everything I want but it's not right."

Nilendu has added that he is actually 'very soft' but that the council have actually 'portrayed' him as being 'rogue.' He said: "People are saying that I'm now famous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are also saying I'm rogue, but now it's time to show that I'm rogue and put my foot down.

"I'm very soft and not how they've portrayed me. I'm not bad as they say I am, really.

"Now it's time to show that I'll go rogue - the council are making me go bad.

"They've ruined my reputation but it doesn't bother me, seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't care at all, but it's bothering other people like my family and workers."

The chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, Councillor Douglas Johnson said: "The length of Nilendu Das’ banning order reflects the seriousness of his actions and his flagrant disregard for fire safety and the safety of his tenants. We are very happy to see his name on the Rogue Landlord Database.