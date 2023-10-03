Photos show holes in ceilings, piles of clutter in the kitchen and graffiti-like spray paint lining the stairs.

A rogue landlord who rented out a hazardous home in Sheffield has been banned from managing or letting out properties for 10 years.

Nilendu Das, 55, of Carter Carter Knowle Avenue, repeatedly rented out horror houses riddled with safety hazards, unsightly damage and piles of clutter.

The hazardous home on Carter Knowle Avenue rented out by Nilendu Das, who has been added to the rogue landlord list and banned from managing properties for 10 years.

Photos shared by Sheffield City Council show how Mr Das' homes had mountains of waste in their back gardens, filthy messes under sinks and jagged holes in ceilings.

He was added to the national database of 'rogue landlords' on September 22, following a First Tier Tribunal decision in Manchester. It is the first of its kind that Sheffield City Council has applied for and is currently the longest banning order in the country.

Photos show the extent of conditions inside of Nilendu Das' properties, with graffiti-like spray paint on the staircase and filthy messes in the kitchen.

Councillor Douglas Johnson , chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, said: "The length of Nilendu Das’ banning order reflects the seriousness of his actions and his flagrant disregard for fire safety and the safety of his tenants. We are very happy to see his name on the Rogue Landlord Database.

"Mr Das has a long history of operating and managing extremely poor quality housing and has been prosecuted numerous times by the council.

"This latest prosecution has come as a result of Mr Das’ continuation of the most severe housing offences. His properties were some of the most dangerous properties ever seen by the council’s enforcement staff."

The Rogue Landlord Database can be viewed by all Local Authorities across the UK. Should Mr Das breach the banning order it could lead to a custodial sentence or a fine of up to £30,000.