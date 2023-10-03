Rogue landlord in Sheffield handed 'longest banning order in the country' for renting out horror houses
Photos show holes in ceilings, piles of clutter in the kitchen and graffiti-like spray paint lining the stairs.
A rogue landlord who rented out a hazardous home in Sheffield has been banned from managing or letting out properties for 10 years.
Nilendu Das, 55, of Carter Carter Knowle Avenue, repeatedly rented out horror houses riddled with safety hazards, unsightly damage and piles of clutter.
Photos shared by Sheffield City Council show how Mr Das' homes had mountains of waste in their back gardens, filthy messes under sinks and jagged holes in ceilings.
He was added to the national database of 'rogue landlords' on September 22, following a First Tier Tribunal decision in Manchester. It is the first of its kind that Sheffield City Council has applied for and is currently the longest banning order in the country.
Councillor Douglas Johnson , chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, said: "The length of Nilendu Das’ banning order reflects the seriousness of his actions and his flagrant disregard for fire safety and the safety of his tenants. We are very happy to see his name on the Rogue Landlord Database.
"Mr Das has a long history of operating and managing extremely poor quality housing and has been prosecuted numerous times by the council.
"This latest prosecution has come as a result of Mr Das’ continuation of the most severe housing offences. His properties were some of the most dangerous properties ever seen by the council’s enforcement staff."
The Rogue Landlord Database can be viewed by all Local Authorities across the UK. Should Mr Das breach the banning order it could lead to a custodial sentence or a fine of up to £30,000.
Councillor Johnson added: "Sheffield City Council takes firm action on poor housing practices and criminal activities. The council will act to protect the people of Sheffield and drive out rogue landlords."