A police probe is continuing this morning into an attack in Rotherham town centre which left a man fighting for life.

A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in a fight between a group of men outside The County pub in Bridgegate at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

A man was seriously injured in an attack outside The County in Rotherham town centre on Saturday afternoon

He was airlifted to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition last night.

Five arrests were made at the scene, with the suspects held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and public order offences.

Three remained in custody last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said that despite ‘some speculation online’ that the fight was ‘football related,’ officers ‘do not believe this to be the case’

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 675 of Saturday, March 9.