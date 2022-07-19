One fire crew was deployed to Sheffield allotments on Moss Way

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one fire engine was deployed to tackle a fire involving allotments on Moss Way.

Residents are urged to keep their windows and doors closed as the fire is creating a lot of smoke in the area.

In Doncaster, several wildfires were reported across the city on what is deemed to be the 'hottest day ever' as temperatures rose to an unprecedented 40C.

Sprotbrough Road remains shut after a wildfire broke out on a railway line, with residents describing ashes 'falling from the sky'.

Firefighters were also sent to tackle larga grassland blazes at Rossington and Hatfield, while fires are also understood to have broken out in Cusworth and Cantley.