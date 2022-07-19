According to BBC Look North weather man Paul Hudson, the record was smashed at 1pm on Tuesday, July 19.

However, the new record is unlikely to last for long, as the Met Office predicted that the temperature will soar to 39C at 3pm.

Sheffield had a sweltering start to the week with Monday, July 18, beating the previous record of 35.6C on July 25, 2019.

Temperatures continue to climb in Sheffield on the 'hottest day of the year'. Picture by The Met Office

Not only will this break the record set on Monday, but if the forecast is accurate, it will shatter the record by an astounding 3C.

Temperatures in Sheffield and the UK have reached never-before-seen levels, prompting the government to issue the first-ever level four emergency heat warning, indicating that infrastructure and possibly human life are at risk if proper precautions are not taken.

Several schools and businesses in and around Sheffield have closed on Tuesday, either for the entire day or for the afternoon, due to the heatwave affecting the entire nation.

The Met Office predicts that the heatwave and record temperatures will end on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to around 24C, with a chance of thunderstorms and showers towards the end of the day.