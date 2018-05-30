Sheffield headteacher inspired by mum fighting terminal cancer to run half marathon

A Sheffield headteacher is preparing to lace up her running shoes to raise money for charity after being inspired by her mother who is fighting terminal cancer.

Vicky Simcock, headteacher at Parkwood E-ACTAcademy, in Shirecliffe, hopes to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in the Derby half marathon on Sunday, June 3.

She has been inspired to raise money for the charity because her mother, Thelma Maguire, is battling breast cancer.

She said: "My mum is again fighting cancer.

"We know it’s palliative care only, as the breast cancer is now in her liver and lungs but she is living life to the full - an inspiration to many.

"I feel so useless and as a headteacher I like being in control, but with something like this it's like a curve ball coming from nowhere.

"It makes you realise how fragile and futile everything can be."

Mrs Simcock said despite it being more than a decade since her last race she was hoping to complete the route in two hours.

It’s over 13 years since my last race and I was not then on the downhill slope towards 50. My goal is two hours," she added.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/victoria-simcock1 or click here.

Mrs Simock has already raised more than £750 of her target.

