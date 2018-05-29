Schools campaign launched to reduce knife crime across Sheffield

A Sheffield man who turned his back on a life of youth nuisance is to visit schools to help cut down on knife crime in the city.

Lewis Pask is part of a group who have devised the Drop The Knife campaign, which they hope to take into schools to raise awareness of knife crime and the dangers it can cause.

A poster promoting the Drop the Knife campaign

The 20-year-old, from Norfolk Palk, was expelled from school, left with no qualifications and readily admits he was a young tearaway growing up on the Manor Estate.

But after realising he must make drastic lifestyle changes, he set his sights on raising money for charity.

He helped set the Jazzytastic charity fundraising team in memory of friend, tragic hit-and-run victim Jasmyn Chan, who died aged just 14 when she was hit by a car in May 2014.

Now after a spate of stabbings across the city, Lewis and friends - artists R1 and dukz, actor Manny Hayre, and boxers Luke Junior and Anthony Tomlinson - plan to visit schools to speak with pupils.

Lewis said: "We are hoping to get into kids' heads never ever pick a knife up because it’s not big or clever.

"Hopefully we can reduce knife crime in and around Sheffield we need show them what danger it can pose to people.

"Knife crime seems to have really risen in Sheffield over last week or so it’s time we stand up as one and fight back at it."

Samuel Baker, aged 15, died in hospital last Thursday evening from a stab wound to the chest following reports of an incident in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

Ryan Jowle died in hospital in the early hours of last Wednesday after being stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, aged 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, after he was stabbed in Asline Road, near to Bramall Lane.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed close to the Premier convenience store on City Road, Norfolk Park, just before 4pm on Monday, May 21.



Police are still appealing for information in connection with the Lowedges fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 829 of 24 May.