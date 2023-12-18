University management have been urged to consider all proposals before axing jobs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Hallam University is offering all 1,700 academics 'voluntary severance' to plug an alleged £9m hole in its finances - amid fears of compulsory redundancies from January.

The university said it was experiencing 'financial challenges' due to inflation, rising pension costs and a flat undergraduate fee.

Sheffield Hallam University Business School on Arundel Gate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the University and College Union claimed it was due to 'poor handling' of finances including taking loans to pay for £200m of new buildings in Sheffield and London.

It called for the sale of surplus property and land, a cut in construction costs, and a stop on the London campus 'unless a convincing financial case can be presented to staff'.

The severance scheme closes on January 22 and the loss of academics would have an 'immediate impact' on students, it added.

A UCU Hallam spokesperson urged university management to consider all proposals before axing jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "The timing of the VSS, coming just before the Christmas holidays, has left many of our members worried, anxious, and stressed.

"Staff are not guaranteed to be accepted should they apply for VSS and the university has not explained what will happen should enough staff not apply."

They added: "Budget issues can be resolved without compulsory redundancies. Management should seriously consider all alternative proposals put forward by affected staff and unions before any job losses are confirmed."

A spokesperson for Sheffield Hallam University said: "Sheffield Hallam is one of the largest and most popular universities in the country, yet like many universities across the sector we are experiencing financial challenges due to a combination of increasing costs associated with inflation, rising pension costs, and a flat undergraduate fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad