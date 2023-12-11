Inspirational paramedic student Demi Darby is celebrating success after graduating from UC Sheffield at The Sheffield College.

Demi has completed her studies alongside being a young carer and graduated with a Foundation Degree in Professional Practice in Health and Social Care.

Demi is one of 100s of graduates whose commitment to their studies and determination to fulfil their ambitions have recently been celebrated by the college.

Around 330 students, and their families and friends, attended a college graduation ceremony held in the heart of the city at Sheffield Cathedral.

Paramedic student Demi Darby graduates at Sheffield Cathedral.

Demi, who was the student guest speaker at this year’s ceremony, said: “I feel very excited to graduate.

“I am so pleased that all the hard work has paid off thanks to the support from The Sheffield College. Being a young carer, it was difficult to manage my studies.

“I have always wanted to be a paramedic but I didn’t know how to achieve that. If it wasn’t for the advice and support that I received, I wouldn’t be here graduating.”

Demi, who is now studying a Degree in Paramedic Science at Sheffield Hallam University, added: “My advice to others is - don’t give up.

Graduates from UC Sheffield at The Sheffield College.

“Life isn't always easy. The path isn’t always straightforward. Sometimes there are detours. Just keep going. You’ll get there in the end.”

A wide range of degree level courses are offered by the college at UC Sheffield, which is the home of its university level qualifications.

This year’s graduates have studied qualifications including honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, and higher apprenticeships.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal, The Sheffield College, said: “Our graduates are an inspiration, and the future of our wonderful city and region.

"I applaud their achievements and commend them on their resilience and determination.

"It is an absolute honour to celebrate with them. I wish all of our graduates every success with their next steps in education and their careers.”

Studying at the college was also a turning point for Mark Gillott who has graduated with a Foundation Degree in Music Performance and Production.

Mark said: “It has been brilliant at The Sheffield College. I couldn’t have studied at a better place. The tutors have been absolutely amazing.”

Mark has progressed to a BA Honours Degree in Music Performance and Production at the college. His career ambition is to become a music teacher.

Mark added: “I struggled a lot at school when I was younger. I didn’t realise why I was struggling until I was diagnosed with dyslexia at the college.

“When I first came to the college five years-ago, I studied music alongside English and maths. The tutors have really helped me.”

Meanwhile, Elodie Yogane has graduated from the college with a Foundation Degree in Public Services: Policing Studies.

“I am so happy to have graduated. I feel fantastic,” said Elodie, following the ceremony held on November 24, 2023.

Elodie, whose ambition is to work for a humanitarian organisation or a law enforcement agency, explained: “I wanted to study a subject where I could be of service.

“It was hard work. At times, I didn’t know if I would make it to the end of the course but my teachers were so supportive.”

“It was a great feeling to put on the graduation gown and see my college friends and tutors,” added Elodie, who is now studying a Degree in Criminology and Law at Sheffield Hallam University.

University level students at the college can choose from a wide range of subjects ranging from architecture, building and planning, and business and management to computing, education and teaching, and performing arts.

UC Sheffield also offers higher technical qualifications in computing, construction and health, available at Levels 4 and 5, which have been developed with employers.

Students who progress to university level courses at UC Sheffield have completed academic or vocational qualifications.

The college has recently achieved a silver rating in the Teaching and Excellence Framework 2023. Run by the Office for Students, the TEF focuses on teaching, learning and students achieving positive outcomes from their studies.

The ratings reflect the extent to which a provider delivers an excellent experience and outcomes for its mix of undergraduate students and across the range of its undergraduate courses and subjects.