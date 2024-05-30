Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The army, bomb disposal teams and members of the emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

As investigations surrounding the discovery of a suspected wartime bomb continue, here is everything we know so far.

The scene at Sheffield Forgemasters this afternoon, following the discovery of a suspected wartime bomb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When and where was it found?

The device was found on the site of Sheffield Forgemasters, which is located along Hawke Street and Brightside Lane this morning (Thursday, May 30, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for National Rail said the device has been found near to the railway line which runs between Sheffield and Meadowhall railway stations.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the site at around 10.50am, following the discovery.

Read More Brightside Lane: Road closure after suspected wartime bomb is found at Sheffield Forgemasters

The different agencies dispatched to Sheffield Forgemasters

In addition to the police officers on the scene, bomb disposal teams, members of the army and ambulance response teams have also been dispatched to Sheffield Forgemasters and remain on the scene this afternoon.

What have Sheffield Forgemasters said about the suspected wartime bomb discovery?

Speaking this afternoon, a Sheffield Forgemasters spokesperson said: “We can confirm that suspected WW2 ordnance has been found at the Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forgemasters site where VINCI Building, alongside its subcontractor, Cementation Skanska, is undertaking construction work as part of the redevelopment and improvement of the facility.”

“All construction works and activities on the site have been stopped for the time being.”

Has anyone been evacuated?

A Sheffield Forgemasters spokesperson confirmed the ‘area has been safely evacuated and bomb disposal teams and emergency services are dealing with the situation’.

Reports suggest around 300 members of staff have been removed from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a cordon in place?

Earlier today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 100 metre cordon had been created in the wake of the discovery.

Road closures and disruption to public transport

Brightside Road and Hawke Street are currently closed, while investigations continue.

This is impacting a number of bus services, including the 18, 18A, X1 and X2, of all of which are being diverted.

The location of the discovery was near to the train line, which runs between Sheffield and Meadowhall railway stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consequently, the line is currently blocked, meaning services running between the two stations have been cancelled for now.

Read More Face of Sheffield man who terrorised his mother for drug money days after restraining order was put in place

What does Sheffield Forgemasters do, and when was it started?

Forgemasters is an industry leading, long-established steel manufacturer which provides major employment in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

The company is involved in a number of projects and sectors but it has mainly been supplying steel castings and forgings for the global defence industries, including for submarine platforms and surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Forgemasters dates back to the 1750s, when it was a small blacksmith forge. Mill owner Edward Vickers started to turn the business into a modern steel producer in 1805.

The firm has been associated with famous steel industry names such as English Steel, Firth Brown, British Steel and River Don Castings.