History was made 163 years ago in Sheffield when the world’s first local derby in football was played at Sandygate.

According to a post by Sheffield Football Club, on December 26, 1860, Sheffield FC and Hallam FC broke new ground for global football when they played the first ever inter-club game at the famous stadium on Sandygate Road.

Sandygate Sports Ground has been used by Hallam FC and Hallam Cricket Club without pause since 1860 and 1804, making it the world’s oldest football ground.

As well as laying claim to being the spiritual home of the beautiful game, it is believed to be the oldest cricket club ground in continuous use in the north of England.

That little kickaround 163 years ago is just a part of Sheffield’s claim to being the true Home of Football.

Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, is the world’s oldest club, while the world’s oldest football trophy - the Youdan Cup - was first contested in Sheffield a decade later.

In fact, it’s believed a meeting of Sheffield FC at the Adelphi Hotel on October 28, 1858, was where the game’s oldest written set of rules were first put to paper. The Adelphi was demolished to make way for the Crucible Theatre.

There is also a claim the rules were put down before this at the grounds of The Plough pub on Sandygate Road in Crosspool, opposite the stadium. The Plough was demolished in 2023 despite a long battle by campaigners.

The Sandygate ground has lost no momentum as a stadium. Amazingly, on December 28, 2021, no less than 1,128 fans packed into the arena for Hallam FC v Brigg Town, setting a new record for a non-league match in English football’s tenth tier, and all done at the world’s oldest ground.

Other firsts in Sheffield include the first game played under floodlights, which took place at Bramall Lane.

Despite this, Sheffield often doesn't get the credit it deserves, which is why the Sheffield Home of Football charity was set up to change that and create a museum celebrating the city's sporting heritage.

As well as cricket and football, the ground also hosts what is believed to be the world's oldest cross-country race - the annual Hallam Chase from Sandygate to Stannington and back, which was established in 1862.

Below is a gallery of some historic moments from Sheffield's history as the home of football.

