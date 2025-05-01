Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers have withdrawn plans to demolish an industrial building to make way for the construction of multiple homes and appartments following a series of objections including one from the Environment Agency.

Turret Property Investments Ltd put forward plans for the unit on Stalker Lees Road, Sharrow, all the way back in December.

Plans included demolishing the existing industrial site to be replaced with seven family dwellings and 10 apartments, with an associated 12 parking spaces and EV charging point.

Yet the propositions faced strong backlash, with seven public objections being sent to Sheffield City Council, while local Green Party councillor Brian Holmshaw and even the Environment Agency sent in additional protests.

One objector described the area as already struggling with traffic congestion, and believed this plan - which would see the loss of two spaces to accommodate new access streets - as detrimental to the area.

They wrote: “Rosedale Road is an already highly overcrowded road being in the vicinity of several Houses of Multiple Occupancy.

Developers have withdrawn an application to demolish an industrial warehouse and convert it into seven homes following a series of objections. | Google Maps

“Squeezing in another 12 dwellings looks like pouring fuel on a fire - the Turret directors won't have to deal with it once they've moved.

“They show no concern for this issue.”

Yet it seems the final nail in the coffin for developers was the Environment Agency’s objection, which cited a failure to provide any acceptable Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) as its main point of contention.

“The submitted FRA does not comply with the requirements for site-specific flood risk assessments,” they wrote.

“In particular, the FRA fails to consider how a range of flooding events (including extreme events) will affect people and property, specifically an assessment of the potential increased risk to others because of building within the floodplain and altering flood flow paths across the site.

“Emerging flood risk modelling associated with the ongoing update to Sheffield's Strategic Flood Risk Assessment, appears to show the site is located within Flood Zone 3b (functional floodplain) and Flood Zone 3a. This has led to an increase in risk since our pre-application discussions with the applicant/developer.

“To overcome our objection, the applicant should submit a revised FRA which addresses the points highlighted above - If this cannot be achieved, we are likely to maintain our objection.”

They also pointed out that the development would have an ‘impact on physical habitats’ due to its location by the Porter Brook river.

On Monday, April 28, developers withdrew their application and said they would ‘work on the flood modelling’.

