At least six fire engines from across the city were scrambled to Crabtree Road, near to the Northern General Hospital, at around 2.15am this morning (July 1).

Crews arrived to find the former Norbury Resource Centre residential care home engulfed in flames.

The former Norbury Recourse Centre care home in Crabtree Road burned down in the early hours of July 1, 2022.

The home has been derelict for more than a decade, and until last night had been shuttered up with metal fixtures for years.

Crews battled through the night to put the fire out, which spread to nearly every part of the building.

In a post on Twitter published at 5.27am, the fire service stated: “Firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving a derelict building on Crabtree Road in Sheffield. The electricity supply to some buildings in the area might be affected whilst we deal with the incident, which we're working to resolve as quickly as possible. The fire involves a derelict care home and we've got five fire engines and a turntable ladder on the scene. The fire broke out at around 2.15am.”

By this morning, the care home was gutted and waterlogged. Officers had pulled off one of the metal shutters on a doorway to enter the building.

Crews left the scene by 8.30am. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are yet to confirm the cause of the blaze.

One residents on nearby Norwood Road said he was awake in the early hours and saw fire engines.

One homeowner said the former care home building has, for several years, been a haunt for teenagers and rough sleepers.

The resident said: “I’ve seen what looks like homeless people and teenagers going in and out of that building for months.

The care home has been abandoned for years and was sealed with metal shutters.

“All the windows were broken, and the metal shutters got pulled back so they could get in.”

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the fire.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue apologised to residents if they were experiencing power outages as a result of the blaze and firefighting operation.

The building has suffered extensive fire, water and smoke damage.

Crews were on scene for over six hours.