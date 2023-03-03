Sheffield actress Harmony Filth has bagged a double award for her role in a B-movie horror at a German film festival.

Up-and-coming actress Harmony Filth has starred in more than a dozen films since 2021, and scooped up two awards last week at the 2023 film festival Neue Schauspielerin in Berlin, which translates to New Actress.

The 27-year-old film star won an award for ‘Best Actress’ as well as ‘Audience Choice’ for her role as Linda Myers in Carnal Mayhem – a movie packed full of comedy horror, gore and nudity.

Harmony Filth has been awarded 'Best Actress' for her role in the German exclusive film Carnal Mayhem.

The movie is a German exclusive which consists of two films put together: Slutty The Clown (2020), and Carnal Monsters (2021), which both star Harmony. Director Joe Cash’s sequel to Carnal Monsters – Carnal Redemption – is due to be filmed in August of this year featuring a larger role from Harmony in which she plays a murderer working for a mad scientist.

