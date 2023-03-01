Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber has cancelled his Justice World Tour including a show in Sheffield

Justin Bieber has cancelled the upcoming shows on his Justice World Tour, including a date at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. The Sheffield show was initially scheduled to take place in February but were postponed by the pop singer last year due to health issues.

Sheffield’s Utilita Arena issued a notice to Justin Bieber fans who had tickets. It read: “This show has been cancelled. Your refund will be processed as soon as possible & automatically to your method of payment. For fans who purchased in person or at an outlet please contact your point of purchase for a refund.”

Now, the shows have been scrapped entirely by the ‘Baby’ singer, leaving fans devastated. Justin Bieber fans have taken to social media to share their cancellation emails.

One fan took to Twitter to share their disappointment, writing: “Excuse me sir but I have waited 13 years to see you perform and now there is zero explanation or alternative as to why your London shows have been cancelled. Was it not two weeks ago you was in London for fashion week partying! All I wanted was to see you perform.”

Another fan said: “Gutted that Justin Bieber is cancelled. Wish him and his health well but would have appreciated a statement or something from him. Especially that he was at London fashion week.”

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber health condition - why did he cancel World Tour

The 29-year-old Canadian singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) last year and has been forced to postpone the world tour several times already. The rare condition had resulted in complete paralysis of the right side of his face in June, forcing Bieber to cancel performances.

RHS is caused by viral reactivation and causes facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - how to get a refund

The Justice Tour news Twitter account has issued refund advice to ticket holders. It asks ticket holders check in with your point of purchase for refunds for show dates. It issued the following advice:

1) No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

2) If the tickets were transferred to you, you’ll need to transfer them back to the original purchaser (i.e., the person who purchased the tickets at issue directly from Ticketmaster or Live Nation) in order for them to take advantage of whatever options the Event Organizer is providing for that event.

3) If you purchased a resale ticket from some other source (i.e., not through our Site), and that ticket was then transferred to you, you will need to reach out to your original point of purchase for any refund and/or credit options, if available.

4) If your credit card or debit card number has changed, but is for the same account used at the time of purchase (e.g., a new card has been issued for the same account), the refund will be processed to that account.

If the account you used to make your original purchase has been closed, we recommend you check with your banking institution or credit card company to make arrangements with them to receive your funds.

Skiddle has also issued advice for those who booked through the ticketing outlet.

Lisa Braithwaite, music expert at Skiddle said: "The news of Justin Bieber’s abandoning of his current world tour, due to health concerns, comes amidst a string of other cancellations from high profile names, who have been forced to make the difficult decision to scrap their own upcoming run of shows due to the rising costs associated with inflation.