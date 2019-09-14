A packet of Polo's cost a Sheffield driver a £200 fine.

Jonathan Thompson was slapped was hit with the charges after cameras twice snapped him buying sweets and coffee at an East Midlands Airport petrol station, The Sun reports.

And he says the mints must be the world’s costliest – after being stung twice in the space of a few days.

The paper says that he first fine came on July 22 after he nipped into the garage to get some sweets for his niece before dropping off her dad for a flight.

But Jonathan, 44, was accused of using the petrol station to drop off a traveller, instead of paying to park. He said his brother in law had got out of the car at the same time and would walk to the terminal as the children were restless.

Days later, on July 27, not knowing he had got the first fine, Jonathan went back to the airport to pick up his sister-in-law.

He pulled into the petrol station to get some coffees and was startled to see her turn up, saying: "Evidently she couldn't wait to see her daughter she had missed for a week.

"Again I was photographed, but it was hilarious as we are there on the photo holding our Costa coffees.

"It's an absolute joke as I feel sick I've been given £200 fines which are unlawful.

"I've appealed the first one and they seem to think it's black and white that if you stop and people get out of your car it means nothing.

"It just seems quite rubbish. I feel more sorry for the people who are filling up and get stung."

An airport spokesman has previously said: "East Midlands Airport management has introduced red routes and recently increased the price to park in the Rapid Drop-Off point to £3 for 10 minutes, in order to improve the flow of traffic around the airport estate.

"In order to avoid paying to park, some passengers and taxi companies are using the airport filling station, located approximately 100 yards from the terminal, as a pick up and drop off point.

"Increasingly, this is having a negative impact on the business, which can no longer be ignored.

"Additionally, there is a serious health and safety concern, as the backlog of traffic onto the main road could potentially hinder the emergency services."