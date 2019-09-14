These are all the M1 and M18 closures and roadworks that could disrupt your journey over the next few days

Highways England has released details of a number of areas which could cause problems for drivers over the coming days.

Repairs could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Here’s what’s happening when.

The M18 and M1 will both be affected over the coming days.

M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 19 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 18 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 35 Thorpe Hesley

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 16 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 30 Barlborough

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 16 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 37 Dodworth

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday 20 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 0 to the M1 southbound junction 32 Thurcroft

The M18 southbound to the M1 southbound link road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 17 September for barrier repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 7 Langham to junction 6 Thorne

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday 17 September for carriageway improvements. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 2 Woodhouse to junction 3 Midmoor

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 16 September for bridge work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in full contraflow with a 50mph speed restriction until the end of September.

A61 Westwood to Wentworth Way