These are all the M1 and M18 closures and roadworks that could disrupt your journey over the next few days
Drivers in South Yorkshire are being warned of a string of closures and roadworks on the M1 and M18 over the coming few days.
Highways England has released details of a number of areas which could cause problems for drivers over the coming days.
Repairs could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Here’s what’s happening when.
M1 junction 33 Catcliffe
The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 19 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.
M1 junction 34 Tinsley
The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 18 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.
M1 junction 35 Thorpe Hesley
The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 16 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.
M1 junction 30 Barlborough
The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 16 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.
M1 junction 37 Dodworth
The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday 20 September for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.
M18 junction 0 to the M1 southbound junction 32 Thurcroft
The M18 southbound to the M1 southbound link road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 17 September for barrier repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.
M18 junction 7 Langham to junction 6 Thorne
The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday 17 September for carriageway improvements. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.
M180 junction 2 Woodhouse to junction 3 Midmoor
The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 16 September for bridge work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in full contraflow with a 50mph speed restriction until the end of September.
A61 Westwood to Wentworth Way
The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 16 September and the southbound carriageway will be closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 19 September for carriageway improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.