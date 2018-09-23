Dad-of-one in intensive care after Hillsborough stabbing, says mother of other victim

A father-of-one is in intensive care this morning after being stabbed in the stomach at Hillsborough, according to the mother of the other victim.

Jennifer Wright told how her son Scott Fauvel, a 29-year-old father-of-three, called at around 12.30am this morning to say he and his friend had both been stabbed.

A police cordon near Hillsborough Interchange, following reports of a double stabbing

She said the friends had been drinking at The Rawson Spring pub on Langsett Road and had just left when a man had called out his friend’s name.

She claimed the man had then stabbed Scott, who has three children, in the leg before knifing his friend in the stomach.

Scott was lucky not to be seriously injured and was discharged from hospital this morning, she said, but his friend, who is a feather-of-one, required major surgery and remains in intensive care.

Police at the scene of a reported double stabbing in Hillsborough

Ms Wright, who lives in Heeley Green, said: “We’re all praying for Scott's friend and hoping that he’s going to be OK.”

She told how her other son Grant Foster had been hit over the head with a bottle and then stabbed in the neck with the jagged remains during a night out in Sheffield only last year.

“It’s devastating. Every time my children go out now I’m worried something’s going to happen to them, and every time the phone rings at night I’m worried it's going to be terrible news,” she said.

A large police cordon remained in place this morning on Walkley Lane and surrounding roads near Hillsborough Interchange.

The Star is waiting for South Yorkshire Police to confirm details of the incident, and we will bring you more details as we get them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.