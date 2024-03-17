New data obtained by The Star shows the most dangerous roads for cyclists in Sheffield.

There were more than 450 crashes involving bicycles across Sheffield recorded by police during the three years to the end of June 2023, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Two of those were fatal, 118 resulted in serious injury, 265 in slight injury and 69 in no injury, according to data supplied by South Yorkshire Police.

The breakdown of those crashes obtained by The Star shows where they occurred, with more than 20 on one road alone and 13 roads in all where there were at least four collisions recorded during the period in question.

Not all collisions will have been reported to police, and South Yorkshire Police pointed out that the figures provided are 'live data', which has not been audited and may well differ from statistics published elsewhere.

One of the most high-profile bike crashes during the period was that involving Sheffield-based TV presenter Dan Walker in February 2023.

He came off his bike and was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the St Mary's Gate and Hanover Way roundabout, on the city centre outskirts.

The TV star shared photos of his bruised and bloodied face following the crash but he was thankfully not seriously injured.

That crash does not appear to be included in the data supplied by South Yorkshire Police but there were six crashes recorded on St Mary's Gate, two of which resulted in serious injury.

Below are the 13 most dangerous roads for cyclists in Sheffield based on the number of crashes recorded by South Yorkshire Police during the three years ending on June 30, 2023.

The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

A57 Manchester Road - 4 There were four crashes involving bicycles recorded on the A57 Manchester Road, in Sheffield, during the three years to the end of June 2023, according to figures from South Yorkshire Police. One, which resulted in 'serious injury', was near the junction with Sale Hill, Crosspool.

A61 Upper Hanover Street - 4 There were four crashes involving bicycles recorded on the A61 Upper Hanover Street, in Sheffield, during the three years to the end of June 2023, according to figures from South Yorkshire Police. Two of those, one resulting in 'slight injury', happened at or near University Square roundabout.

Bramall Lane - 5 There were four crashes involving bicycles recorded on Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, during the three years to the end of June 2023, according to figures from South Yorkshire Police. One of those, which resulted in 'slight injury', happened near the junction with Alderson Road.