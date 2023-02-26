Sheffield TV presenter Dan Walker says bicycle accident was not his fault

Famous Sheffield TV presenter Dan Walker has stated that he is confident he was not to blame after he was involved in a bicycle accident.

Dan Walker, aged 45, from Sheffield, originally posted pictures of himself covered in blood in the back of an ambulance after being hit by a car while out on his bike on the St Mary’s Gate and Hanover Way roundabout, near to Sheffield city centre.

The Channel 5 presenter and former BBC Breakfast host stated in a social media post that he had been in “a bit of an accident” which had happened about 8am, on February 20, while he was cycling in Sheffield.

Dan tweeted photos of himself with his badly bruised and injured face from the back of an ambulance along with the two Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics as he was being taken to hospital.

St Mary's Gate and Hanover Way roundabout in Sheffield was the site of two highly-publicised collisions including Channel 5 presenter and cyclist Dan Walker's cycling collision on February 20 and a further unrelated incident where a car went up in flames after a single vehicle collision on February 24.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant stated that he was ‘glad to be alive after being hit by a car’ while he was on his bike but he did not think he had broken any bones and he thanked the ambulance service, police and the NHS and claimed his helmet had saved his life.

Writing in the Times newspaper, he has since stated he was not to blame afterv the collision and that he could have died but he is unable to remember any of the details of the incident.

He previously said: “I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics and police around me.

“The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head. Smashed my watch and phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.”

In 2022, Government statistics stated almost half of cycling fatalities involved two vehicle accidents involving a car and in 2021 4,353 cyclists were reported to have been seriously injured.

The roundabout where the cycling accident happened is a well-known collision black spot and was also the scene of a wrecked, fire-torn car on Friday, February 24, near to where Dan Walker had been involved in a collision earlier in the week.

Emergency services had been scrambled to the junction of Moore Street and St Mary's Gate at 5.30am, on February 24, after reports of a serious single-car crash involving an injured man and woman.

Walker currently presents 5 News on Channel 5. He was the host of Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, as well as BBC Breakfast from 2016 until May 2022 as well as presenting shows on BBC Radio 5 Live and presented Sportsday on the BBC News Channel.

The 45-year-old’s career started with work experience at Sheffield’s Hallam FM. He gained work experience after winning a competition for young sports commentators. In 1999, Walker moved to a full-time career with a four-year stint as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester’s Key 103.