Sheffield crook caught with device to unlock cars remotely without a key

A crook was caught on CCTV in Sheffield using a device to unlock cars remotely without a key.

He was captured on a CCTV camera on Leebrook Avenue, Owlthorpe, just before 3.30am today using a 'remote unlocker' to get into vehicles parked on the street.

An investigation is now underway.