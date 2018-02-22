Gun, drugs and cash found during police raid in Sheffield

A gun, Class A drugs and £5,000 in cash were found during a police raid in Sheffield.
Police officers searched a property in Tollgate Court, Pitsmoor, and seized 200 wraps of Class A drugs as well as the cash and gun, which is believed to be a replica or a BB.
Yesterday's raid was carried out as part of Operation Citadel, which is a crackdown on drug dealing in and around Burngreave.
Two arrests were made following the raid.