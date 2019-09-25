Sheffield couple's wedding set to go ahead despite Thomas Cook collapse which put ceremony at risk
A Sheffield couple whose wedding day was put at risk after the Thomas Cook collapse are set to fly to Jamaica today to tie the knot.
Lindsay Coupe and Lee Bramhall, from Beighton, arrived at Manchester Airport with 41 other members of their wedding party on Monday morning to discover that travel company Thomas Cook had gone bust.
Their flights to Jamaica were cancelled, leaving the group of family and friends facing the prospect of paying another £1,000 each for new flights to the Caribbean island.
They paid for their holiday through an independent travel agency, Hayes Travel, which had booked Thomas Cook flights and a Sandalls hotel in Montego Bay for the party.
The group was told their hotel booking was safe but new flights were needed and the earliest they could find leaves Gatwick Airport today.
It is understood that Hayes Travel has helped with the cost of replacement flights and Sandalls has allowed the party to start their booking from today, meaning their holiday is not cut short.
But because of the uncertainty surrounding the holiday after Thomas Cook collapsed, there are now only 16 others joining the bride and groom for their wedding day rather than the 41 due to have been there.
A huge repatriation operation is currently under way to help 150,000 Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad get back home.