Sheffield couple backed in flowerbed row

Star readers have backed a couple who have been ordered by the council to remove flowerbeds planted alongside a rural lane.

Sally Williams, aged 69, and her husband Brian, aged 80, planted the floral displays near their home on Hollin House Lane, Loxley, nearly 30 years ago to bring some colour to the quiet rural lane and encourage wildlife to the area.

Sally and Brian Williams outside their cottage on Hollin House Lane, Loxley Valley.

But following an anonymous complaint to Sheffield City Council, the couple have now been told by the authority to remove the flowers, stones and water barrels because they “could be a danger to other road users.”

Star readers have taken to Facebook to vent their frustration over the move and to express support for the couple.

Kelly Fisher said: “What’s wrong with people wanting to take pride in where they live? It looks beautiful.”

Sharon Turner believes the floral displays “look lovely.”

Beverley Self added: “It's causing no harm whatsoever.

“This quiet road looks beautiful, shame on the anonymous complainant.”

“I'd have told the persons who complained to get a life.

“If there's any justice, they'll be allowed to keep it as it is.

“People should be applauded for taking pride in their community.

More than 2000 people have signed a petition to try and save the roadside garden.

Tom Finnegan-Smith, head of strategic transport and infrastructure at Sheffield City Council, said: “We have sympathy with the nearby home owner who has attempted to stop cars driving over the highway verge on what is a very narrow, single-track lane.

“Unfortunately the placing of flower beds, as well as stones and water barrels, on the highway outside the property, could be a danger to other road users and is a contravention of Section 149 of the Highways Act 1980.

“We received a complaint about this and had to take appropriate action.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​