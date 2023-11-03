News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Council seeks to sell off five plots around the city, with potential for nearly 50 homes

The largest of the plots is a two-acre area of grassland, which the council says has the potential to accommodate approximately 24 houses

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Sheffield Council is seeking to sell five plots of land across the city, where it says nearly 50 homes could be built in total.

Four of the five sites Sheffield Council is seeking to sell. Between them, the council says the plots have the potential for nearly 50 new homes to be built on them. Photo: Sheffield City Council/Rightmove
Four of the five sites Sheffield Council is seeking to sell. Between them, the council says the plots have the potential for nearly 50 new homes to be built on them. Photo: Sheffield City Council/Rightmove

The sites in Burngreave, Southey and Walkley, which between them amount to 4.85 acres, are advertised for sale by the council, with no asking price listed but 'offers invited' in each case.

The largest of the plots is a two-acre area of grassland on Neville Drive, in Burngreave, which the council says has the potential to accommodate approximately 24 houses.

The plot, beside Denholme Close Recreation Ground, is described as being close to the city centre and within walking distance of both Kelham Island and the £300m West Bar development which is under construction.

The other sites are: Remington Drive, in the Southey area, where the council says there is the potential for seven homes; Morrall Road, also in Southey and with the potential for seven homes; Daniel Hill Street, in Walkley, with space for three homes; and Knutton Crescent, the site of a demolished block of flats, where there is the capacity for eight new homes.

They are all listed for sale on Rightmove.

