Sheffield Christmas Market opens again after Storm Pia in time for 'Super Saturday'
It leaves sellers with three full days of trade - including 'Super Saturday' - left to go.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Christmas Market has reopened after it had to shut up shop during Storm Pia.
Traders were told to take the day off work on December 21 after the city council put a stop to the festivities during yesterday's strong winds.
The market is open again today, leaving stall holders with just three full days of trade left until the event closes for good on December 24 and leaves for another year.
Those days include what is being called 'Super Saturday' on December 23, the last day of full shopping before the big day.
Retail trade union Usdaw is asking customers to 'keep your cool' if they venture out shopping on Saturday as it often proves a severe day for retail staff being abused.
In fact, two-thirds of shopworkers have suffered verbal abuse - and one in 20 have been assaulted - in the last year, shock new figures show.