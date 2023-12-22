It leaves sellers with three full days of trade - including 'Super Saturday' - left to go.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Christmas Market has reopened after it had to shut up shop during Storm Pia.

This was Sheffield Christmas Market on December 21 when the council chose to close it during Storm Pia.

Traders were told to take the day off work on December 21 after the city council put a stop to the festivities during yesterday's strong winds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market is open again today, leaving stall holders with just three full days of trade left until the event closes for good on December 24 and leaves for another year.

Those days include what is being called 'Super Saturday' on December 23, the last day of full shopping before the big day.

Retail trade union Usdaw is asking customers to 'keep your cool' if they venture out shopping on Saturday as it often proves a severe day for retail staff being abused.