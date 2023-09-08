It is one of Sheffield's most historic shopping streets, which has had its fair share of ups and downs over recent years.

Chapel Walk, the narrow thoroughfare linking Fargate with Norfolk Street, has long been at the heart of retail in Sheffield city centre, as these photos from the 1990s, 80s, 70s and 60s all the way back to 1900 show.

Its fortunes may have taken a knock in recent decades, with a number of closures. But there is fresh hope they can be revived, with stalwarts like the independent gift shop Birds Yard being joined by relative newcomers such as Juno Books, and a £1.24 million investment announced earlier this year, while the ongoing transformation of Fargate should provide a further boost once completed.

This retro photo gallery features some of the shops, restaurants and cafes which have come and gone over the years, from the jewellery store Sheffield Goldsmiths at the beginning of the 20th century, to Bowes and Bowes bookstore, Charles Clinkard shoes, Geisha Cafe, Richards fashion store, Deli France and many more.

All photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Richards Newspaper and chestnut sellers outside Richards, at the junction of Fargate and Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in November 1992. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Charles Clinkard Shoppers on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, showing No. 37 Charles Clinkard shoe shop with the Crucible Theatre in the background, in 1994. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3 . Limeys Shoppers on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, showing No. 44, Limeys Ltd and the entrance to Victoria Hall, in 1994. Photo: Picture Sheffield