3 . Alex Turner

The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner grew up in High Green, Sheffield, and attended Stocksbridge High School. His former English and drama teacher, Steve Baker, told the Guardian in 2010 how at a parents' evening an exasparated Mrs Turner had sat down in front of him and said 'I've had nothing but criticism all night, and everyone's told me to come and see you'. He replied: Mrs Turner, don't worry, he's going to be all right', and it turned out his confidence was well-founded. He described the young Alex as 'someone unconventional, a little bit different, with a brightness and a cleverness that would serve him well'. But he said his former pupil was 'incredibly laid-back', which is probably why Mrs Turner was 'tearing her hair out' at the parents' evening. Photo: Dean Atkins