As pupils return to schools across Sheffield, we've taken a look at how some of the city's biggest celebrities fared during their school days.
From 'Prince' Naseem Hamed to the Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, via Sean Bean and Jessica Ennis-Hill, this is the story of their education, including their exam results, what they made of school and what their teachers made of them.
Some were so focused on achieving greatness in their field that their results in other subjects suffered, while for others it was their career goals which fuelled their academic glory.
Several teachers have spoken about their former pupils, with one describing how a future rock star had a 'brightness and a cleverness that would serve him well', another calling his old student a great 'team player', and a third recalling a 'very excitable, happy, buzzing little lad'.
One sports star, according to his old teacher, was an A* pupil and could easily have had a very different career as an accountant.
1. Celebrity school reports
Some Sheffield celebrities did better at school than others
2. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
The former Olympic heptathlon champion grew up in the Highfield area of Sheffield and attended Sharrow Primary School and King Ecgbert School in Dore. As well as being a talented athlete, she was also a gifted student and went on to study psychology at the University of Sheffield, from where she graduated after winning a bronze medal in the 2005 Commonwealth Games.
Photo: Adam Davy
3. Alex Turner
The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner grew up in High Green, Sheffield, and attended Stocksbridge High School. His former English and drama teacher, Steve Baker, told the Guardian in 2010 how at a parents' evening an exasparated Mrs Turner had sat down in front of him and said 'I've had nothing but criticism all night, and everyone's told me to come and see you'. He replied: Mrs Turner, don't worry, he's going to be all right', and it turned out his confidence was well-founded.
He described the young Alex as 'someone unconventional, a little bit different, with a brightness and a cleverness that would serve him well'. But he said his former pupil was 'incredibly laid-back', which is probably why Mrs Turner was 'tearing her hair out' at the parents' evening. Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Kyle Walker
The Manchester City and England right back grew up in Sharrow. His former head of year at High Storrs School, Eileen Hetherington, was quoted by the Times Educational supplement as calling him a 'very excitable, happy, buzzing little lad'. She added: "He wasn't arrogant at school, he wasn't strutting about, he was just a down to earth young man who enjoyed having a laugh with his mates."