‘Inconsiderate people’ ran through a police cordon, and a police officer was ‘assaulted’, after a man suffered life threatening injuries in a bus collision.

One nearby worker told of the difficulties police faced, while explaining how nearby shop staff went out of their way to help those who were affected by the situation last night.

A man was fighting for his life in hospital today after being struck by a bus after walking into the street on Barnsley Road, near Fir Vale, yesterday evening, with the police and ambulance service called to the scene.

One nearby shop worker told The Star they were closed for nearly five hours while the emergency was dealt with, but gave free tea, coffee and toilet facilities to drivers who were affected by what happened, and to police who were dealing with the incident.

Barnsley Road incident

She said a car driver was in shock as a result of what had happened. But she also said there were some ‘inconsiderate people’ who ran through the police cordon, with one person said to have assaulted a policeman near the scene.

She said of the injured man: “I truly hope the gent is okay. It just highlights the importance of being careful on the road.”

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement issued this morning: “We were called at around 5.45pm yesterday (February 24) to reports that a man in his 50s had walked in front of a moving bus. He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.”