The man is said to have stepped into the road as a bus was coming, and suffered life threatening injuries in the incident late on Friday afternoon. Emergency services were sent to the scene, with both police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attending.
It is understood the road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement issued this morning: “We were called at around 5.45pm yesterday (February 24) to reports that a man in his 50s had walked in front of a moving bus. He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.”
It is understood the incident happened at the bottom at Barnsley Road. Barnsley Road is one of Sheffield’s busiest roads, passing through Fir Vale and past Longley Park.