A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he collided with a bus on a busy Sheffield road.

The man is said to have stepped into the road as a bus was coming, and suffered life threatening injuries in the incident late on Friday afternoon. Emergency services were sent to the scene, with both police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attending.

It is understood the road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement issued this morning: “We were called at around 5.45pm yesterday (February 24) to reports that a man in his 50s had walked in front of a moving bus. He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.”

A man suffered life threatening injuries after he collided with a bus on Barnsley Road, Sheffield. Pile picture shows a police road closure after an incident