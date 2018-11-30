Sheffield burglar jailed for breaking into two homes 

Have your say

A Sheffield burglar who broke into two homes has been jailed for three years.

Dominic Ransom, aged 30, of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, was sentenced after pleading guilty to both burglaries during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

He broke into a house in Wadsley Lane, Hillsborough on Tuesday, August 7 and six days later broke into another home in Stanwood Crescent, Stannington.

In the first raid he stole watches, wallets and cash and in the second he got away with laptops and a wallet.

When officers arrived at Ransom’s home to arrest him they found him hiding in a kitchen cupboard.

PC David Stacey said: “We are pleased with the sentence that Ransom has received.

"Burglary can have a long-term impact on victims, especially in cases like these where the homeowner witnessed Ransom in action.

“Our officers worked hard to track Ransom down and I hope the community are reassured by his sentence.”