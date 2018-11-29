Sheffield massage parlour boss ‘found stabbed to death by neighbours’

A Sheffield massage parlour boss was found stabbed to death in her own home by two of her neighbours, a court has heard.

Jill Hibberd, aged 73, of Roy Kilner Road, Barnsley was discovered with multiple stab wounds in the living room of her house on the morning on May 31 this year.

At the second day of the trial of Lee Fueloep, aged 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, for her murder, the court heard from two couples, Lindsey and Tony O’Connell and Sue and Peter Spencer, who both lived opposite Ms Hibberd.

All described her as a ‘creature of habit’ who would leave and return to her house around the same time every day, and turn off her bedroom lights at around 10pm every night.

However, on the night before Ms Hibberd was found, neighbours noticed her bedroom light stayed on much later than normal, and the television was left on in her living room until late at night.

Peter Spencer also told the court how he saw Ms Hibberd’s car – a red Audi TT – being driven ‘erratically’ down her drive and towards Barnsley Road – half on and half off the pavement – at around 9pm that evening.

After becoming increasingly concerned about Ms Hibberd the following morning, Tony O’Connell and Sue Spencer entered her house, where they found her body.

Mr O’Connell told the court he discovered her face down in the living room with a large pool of blood under her head. Her two dogs were in the same room, cowering in a basket under the window.

Nawaz Hussain QC, defending, asked the neighbours about other regular visitors to the house, including a woman who came on a weekly basis and a person who drove a Sky television van who came about once a month.

He also asked Tony O’Connell whether Ms Hibberd could have been home when a man – who Mr O’Connell presumed to be a surveyor – was seen visiting the house earlier that day.

Mr O’Connell said: “No. Her car wasn’t on the drive and I didn’t see him enter the house.”

On Wednesday, Kama Melly QC, outlined the prosecution case that Ms Hibberd – who was the owner of Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe, Sheffield – had been ‘savagely and repeatedly’ stabbed by Mr Fueloep.

Mr Fueloep – who denies the charge – admitted to police after his arrest that he had attended Ms Hibberd’s house that night as he was desperate for money, but claimed she was already dead when he arrived.

The trial continues.